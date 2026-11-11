Internal disputes in the Kurdistan Region must be set aside

Tom Barak:

Tom Barrack, the US President's special representative for Iraq and Syria, referring to the disputes between political families in the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the need for unity and integrity in this region, and said that the attacks on American companies operating in the Kurdistan Region are taking place while these companies are cooperating with different parties.

According to KurdPress, Tom Barrack stated during a conference in London that the Barzani and Talabani families in the Kurdistan Region have always been very good friends of America, but internal disputes between political currents and influential families in this region continue. The US President's Special Representative for Iraq and Syria, referring to the complexities of the federal system in Iraq, said: "I cannot go back to Congress and explain to them the complexities of the federal system. This is an Iraqi issue, not an American one. My advice and the President's is to resolve this issue."

Barak also referred to the cooperation of some parties in the Kurdistan Region with American companies, noting that these companies are targeted for attack while cooperating with different parties.

He continued by considering the attack on the Kormor gas field as an example of these threats and emphasized the need to confront such attacks.

The US Special Representative concluded by stating that confronting these threats requires unity and integrity within the Kurdistan Region, and that internal disputes should not prevent the protection of the interests and security of this region.