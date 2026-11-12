Pezeshkian met and talked with the Iraqi President

The presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq met and talked on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference.

According to Kurdpress, the presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq met and talked on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference.

According to the government information website, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Islamic President of Iran, and the President of Iraq met and talked on the sidelines of the 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 31) in Turkey.

In this meeting, the parties, while reviewing the latest developments in bilateral relations, emphasized the need to strengthen constructive interactions, expand joint cooperation, and utilize mutual capacities in various fields.