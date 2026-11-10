Nechirvan Barzani's mediation prevented the second session of the regional parliament

The Kurdistan Parliament did not hold its second session, even though the members of its legal commission were supposed to be elected earlier; an issue that occurred within the framework of Nechirvan Barzani's promise to the Patriotic Union to mediate and prevent the escalation of disputes.

According to Kurdistan Press, Nechirvan Barzani had previously promised the Patriotic Union leadership to try to prevent the Kurdistan Parliament session on Monday in order to provide an opportunity for mediation and rapprochement between the two main parties of the region.

At the same time that the session was not held, neither the Presidency of the Parliament nor the Court of the Parliament have so far provided an explanation for the reason for the failure to hold the session and have remained silent on the matter. According to the announced agenda of the Kurdistan Parliament, the Presidium was scheduled to meet on Monday, November 10, to elect members of the Parliament's Legal Commission.

According to information, in order to show good faith in approaching a solution, Nechirvan Barzani had promised the Patriotic Union leadership that he would try to prevent the parliamentary session on Monday from being held, provided that the Patriotic Union gave this initiative time and refrained from taking further provoking steps.