$4.15 million in daily losses from production halt in Kormor gas field

The Eco Iraq Observatory announced that the estimated losses from the production halt in the Kormor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq exceed $4.15 million per day.

According to KurdPress, the Eco Iraq Observatory announced that the estimated losses from the production halt in the Kormor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gas condensate are produced, exceed $4.15 million per day.

According to Rudaw, Eco Iraq announced that before being targeted, the field was producing about 700 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, with an estimated price of $3.3 per million cubic feet, and the value of this production was about $2.31 million per day. The Eco Iraq Observatory added that the Kormor field produces about 1,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), known as cooking gas, daily, with an estimated price of $720 per ton, and the daily value of this production reaches about $1.08 million.

Eco Iraq noted that the field's daily production of oil condensate is about 22,000 barrels, and with an estimated price of $38 per barrel, its value reaches $836,000 per day.