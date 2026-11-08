The Kurdistan Social Democratic Party supports the activation of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament

In its final meeting of 2026, the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party’s leadership council, while reviewing regional developments and the political and economic situation in the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the need to strengthen dialogue between political parties, especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, and to form a national unity government.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party’s leadership council held its last regular meeting of this year on Saturday, November 7, 2026, under the chairmanship of Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, at the Kurdistan Hall located in the village of Gulkhanah in the Sharbazhir region.

In this meeting, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud reviewed regional developments, including the US-Israeli war against Iran, the Saudi-Emirati conflict with the Houthis in Yemen, developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the final statement of the meeting, the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party once again emphasized its policy of strengthening convergence and dialogue between political movements, and in particular called for increased interaction between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union.

The Kurdistan Social Democratic Party Leadership Council also criticized the reduction of the Kurdistan Region's share of the Iraqi public budget and the economic policies of the Ali Zaidi government.

The Leadership Council then unanimously supported the position of the head of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party faction in the regional parliament, a position that emphasizes the need for representatives to participate in parliamentary sessions and reactivate this institution.