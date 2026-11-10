Al-Shaibani denies sending Syrian forces to Yemen to participate in attacks against the Houthis

Syria Service - Asaad Al-Shaibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Refugees of the Syrian interim government, denied reports about the existence of a plan to send Syrian forces to Yemen or participate in Saudi military operations against the Houthis.

According to Kurdistan Press, on November 9, in a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Damascus, Asaad Al-Shaibani emphasized that there are no plans in this regard in response to reporters' questions about the possible dispatch of Syrian forces to Yemen and Saudi Arabia to participate in military attacks against the Houthis. According to Syrian media, Al-Shaibani, referring to the military cooperation agreement signed between the Syrian interim government and Saudi Arabia, said: “This agreement does not include the dispatch or deployment of Syrian forces in Yemen, and any Syrian military plan outside the country’s borders will be announced publicly and is not a matter that can be kept secret.”

The Syrian interim government’s foreign minister also stated about military cooperation with Saudi Arabia that Damascus needs Saudi expertise and experience to rebuild its military capabilities. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of rebuilding Syria’s civilian and military institutions.