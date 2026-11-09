The Democratic Party is going all the way and making difficult choices

The Kurdistan Region is facing a situation that has not been seen since 2003. The differences between the two ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, have deepened, and signs of the division of the Kurdistan Region into two separate regions in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah have become apparent. Local and regional powers are also monitoring developments.

Kurdpress

According to the follow-up of the Khandan news agency, the Democratic Party intends to continue the path forward until the end, elect the president of the Kurdistan Region through parliament, and then ask the elected president to assign the party's candidate to form a government.

According to Khandan's follow-up, the Democratic Party insists on continuing its efforts to form a new government; a process that began with the activation of the Kurdistan Parliament. The party intends to complete the legal and constitutional processes without stopping, even if the Patriotic Union does not return to parliament.

Among the people the Democratic Party intends to nominate for the presidency of the Kurdistan Region are the names of Rebaz Ahmad, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, and Hoshyar Zebari, a member of the Democratic Party's political bureau.

An informed source within the Democratic Party told Khandan that the party does not have any new initiatives to present to the Patriotic Union, but is simply prepared to divide the Kurdistan Region posts among themselves according to the election results, based on the same previous mechanisms that the two parties had agreed on.

According to this information, Baghdad welcomes the formation of two decision-making centers or two separate regions in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. Baghdad officials believe that interacting with two weak administrations in the Kurdistan Region will make it easier for them to impose their constitutional and economic conditions and demands on the two regions.

Regarding the position of the United States, Britain, and the European Union, these countries want the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union to maintain the structure of the Kurdistan Region and believe that the two parties should form a new government and restore the parliament to activity based on partnership and cooperation.