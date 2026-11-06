The Patriotic Union and the New Generation coalition decreased from 39 to 32 seats

With the presence of three representatives of the Patriotic Union and three representatives of the New Generation in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament session, the number of seats in the coalition of these two movements decreased from 39 to 32 seats.

According to KurdPress, with the presence of six representatives from the Patriotic Union and the New Generation factions in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament session, the number of seats in the coalition of these two movements decreased from 39 to 32 seats.

Three representatives of the Patriotic Union, including Nishtman Navpardani, Hardi Salah and Mohammad Faisal, and three representatives of the New Generation, including Dariush Ali, Shwan Saeed and Khalid Mohammad, attended the parliament session on Wednesday and separated from their factions. Based on these changes, the number of seats in the Patriotic Union has decreased from 23 to 20 seats and the number of seats in the New Generation has also decreased from 15 to 12 seats. In total, the Patriotic Union and New Generation coalition, which previously had 39 seats in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, now holds 32 seats.