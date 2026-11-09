Al-Zaidi's visit to Iran was to reduce and prevent escalation of tension
According to Kurdish Press, citing ISNA, Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj, Iraqi Ambassador in Tehran, emphasized that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's visit to Iran was a special and confidential visit.
He noted that the purpose of this visit was to explore ways to reduce tension and end the war in the region.
Al-Hajjaj emphasized that Iraq is at the heart of regional events, but rather acts effectively and based on its supreme national interests under the leadership of Ali Al-Zaidi.
The Iraqi ambassador in Tehran said that Al-Zaidi is using his diplomatic efforts to calm the region, prevent escalation of tension, and strengthen stability in the region. Previously, a source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the visit of an Iraqi delegation to Tehran on Saturday, headed by Ali al-Zaidi and attended by Falih al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Organization.
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