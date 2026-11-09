Al-Zaidi's visit to Iran was to reduce and prevent escalation of tension

Iraqi Ambassador:

The Iraqi ambassador in Tehran said that the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran was aimed at reducing tension and ending the war in the region.

According to Kurdish Press, citing ISNA, Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj, Iraqi Ambassador in Tehran, emphasized that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's visit to Iran was a special and confidential visit.

He noted that the purpose of this visit was to explore ways to reduce tension and end the war in the region.

Al-Hajjaj emphasized that Iraq is at the heart of regional events, but rather acts effectively and based on its supreme national interests under the leadership of Ali Al-Zaidi.

The Iraqi ambassador in Tehran said that Al-Zaidi is using his diplomatic efforts to calm the region, prevent escalation of tension, and strengthen stability in the region. Previously, a source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the visit of an Iraqi delegation to Tehran on Saturday, headed by Ali al-Zaidi and attended by Falih al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Organization.