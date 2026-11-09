We oppose the start of a new wave of attacks against Iran

Erdogan:

Warning about the possibility of a re-escalation of the Iran war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had conveyed Ankara's concerns to Donald Trump and informed the conflicting parties that Turkey was ready to mediate to open the path to peace and diplomacy.

According to Kurdistan Press, Erdogan answered questions from reporters on the plane on Monday, November 9, on his way back from the Republic of Azerbaijan. The full text of the conversation was published by the Turkish Presidential Communications Center.

In response to a question about the renewed increase in tension between Iran and the United States and the recent attacks on Qeshm Island, Erdogan said: "We do not want a new wave of attacks against Iran to begin and our region to be further destabilized. We have emphasized at every opportunity that solving problems is possible through dialogue and diplomacy.»

The Turkish president, referring to signs of renewed conflict, added: "Unfortunately, we can talk about the emergence of negative dynamics. We will do everything we can to prevent that."

Erdogan announced that he had raised the possibility of a renewed war and attacks against Iran in his conversation with Donald Trump.

The Turkish President warned that the consequences of the Iran-US war are not limited to just the two countries and will affect a wider region: "The cost of the war will not be borne only by the parties involved."