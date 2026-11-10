Leave the weapons in your mind, not just on the ground

Kurtulmus:

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said in a speech that the ongoing process to resolve the Kurdish issue cannot be limited to laying down weapons, disarming and dissolving the PKK; the broader goal of this process should be to provide a basis for coexistence, unity and peace between the people of Turkey and the region.

According to Kurdistan Press, Numan Kurtulmus spoke at the conference “Searching for a New Regional Social Contract in the Middle East.” The conference was held in cooperation with the Turkish Middle East Studies Center (ORSAM) and the Oxford University World Order Program in Ankara.

Kurtulmus assessed the process, which the Turkish government calls “Turkey without terrorism” and the Kurdish movement calls “peace and democratic society,” as successful, saying: “This is not just about laying down weapons or disarming and dissolving an organization."

He continued: "When we look at the essence of the issue, the goal is to bring together the people who have been scattered in the region for more than a century as a result of imperialist policies, and to open the way for them to live together, unite and be united."

He described this process as "the greatest project of the second century of the Republic" and said: "The biggest problem of the first century of the Turkish Republic was the issue of terrorism. The will that has been formed to end this issue will be the beginning of the greatest project of the second century of the Republic."

The Turkish parliament speaker added that the goal of a "terror-free zone" is not just a political choice, but is considered a regional necessity by the Turkish government. He emphasized that no non-state armed groups should have weapons in the region, except for the official forces of the governments.

Kurtulmus concluded by saying that the current process is not over yet and that further steps need to be taken, but expressed confidence that the Turkish government and parliament will continue it.