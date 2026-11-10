Mazloum Abdi meets with students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Rojava

Syria Service - Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with a number of students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Rojava and discussed mechanisms for merging faculties and universities, ensuring the continuity of the educational process, and protecting students' rights.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with a number of students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Rojava in the city of Qamishlo on November 9 and discussed issues related to the future of the higher education system and the process of merging universities and faculties.

In this meeting, the mechanisms for merging faculties and universities, the necessary solutions to ensure the continuity of the educational process, and how to protect students' rights during this process were discussed. At this meeting, Abdi listened to the students' views, demands, and problems and shared his ideas with them on ways to develop and improve the education system.