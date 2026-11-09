Democratic Party and Patriotic Union are deeply distrustful of each other

Former US State Department official:

World Service - Victoria Taylor, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran Affairs, referring to the deadlock in negotiations to form the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Patriotic Union's decision to withdraw from the government, emphasized that the deep distrust between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, along with the Donald Trump administration's decreased willingness to mediate in the internal disputes of the Kurdistan Region, has increased the risk of political rupture in the region.

According to Kurdistan Press, Victoria Taylor wrote in a message on the social network X that two years after the Kurdistan Regional Government parliamentary elections were held in October 2024, negotiations between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union to form a new regional government have practically reached a complete impasse, and with the Patriotic Union's announcement of its withdrawal from the regional government, the differences between the two parties have entered a new stage.

Referring to her experience of meetings with leaders of the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, she stated that in almost all of her meetings, the two sides complained about each other in a harsh tone, and only in one of these meetings did this not happen.

The former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran Affairs went on to consider Washington's role as one of the important factors in preventing a complete break in relations between the two parties, and said that the significant intervention of the US government had so far prevented the differences between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union from reaching the stage of a complete severance of cooperation.

Victoria Taylor, comparing the approach of previous US administrations with the Donald Trump administration, emphasized that the current US administration has much less desire and interest in playing the role of mediator between the Democratic Party and the Patriot League.

The Donald Trump administration's approach to why the United States should intervene in the internal disputes of Kurdish parties warned that continuing political divisions in the Kurdistan Region would weaken the power of one of America's most important partners in Iraq.

Victoria Taylor concluded by expressing regret that the differences between the two parties had reached such a stage, emphasizing that this situation would be detrimental to the Kurds, the Kurdistan Region, and American interests.