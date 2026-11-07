Syria agrees to deploy two battalions of Kurdish women in Kobani, Afrin and Hasakah

World Service - The spokesperson for the Syrian Kurdish Women's Defense Units announced that the Syrian Transitional Government's Ministry of Interior has agreed to form two battalions consisting of female forces from these units within the structure of the special forces. This measure, based on the initial agreement, paves the way for the deployment of Kurdish women's forces in the Kobani, Afrin and Hasakah regions.

According to KurdPress, Roxanne Muhammad, spokesperson for the Women's Defense Units, announced in an interview with the "Amargi" news site that the Syrian Transitional Government's Ministry of Interior has agreed to form two female battalions from these units within the structure of the special forces. According to her, each battalion will include about 400 female forces.

She explained that one of these battalions will be deployed in Aleppo province and its forces will operate in the Kobani and Afrin regions. The second battalion will also be deployed in Hasakah province.

The spokesperson for the Women's Defense Units said that the units have submitted a list of 1,484 female forces to the relevant institutions for review and determination of their status, but they have not yet received a response regarding their acceptance or how to deploy them.

Regarding the process of negotiations with the Syrian transitional government, she also said that communication between the two sides is not carried out directly and that these contacts are made through intermediaries among the commanders of the internal security forces known as Asayesh and commanders who have been integrated into the structure of government institutions. Roxane Muhammad believes that holding direct meetings between representatives of the two sides can accelerate the process of negotiations and pave the way for achieving greater progress.