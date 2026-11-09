Syria's interim government is preparing to send military aid to Saudi Arabia to confront the Houthis

Syria Service - The Associated Press claimed that the Syrian interim government is preparing to send military forces to Saudi Arabia with the aim of deploying in the country's border areas with Yemen.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Associated Press claimed that the Syrian interim government is preparing to send military forces to Saudi Arabia with the aim of deploying in the country's border areas and possibly helping to confront Yemen.

The Associated Press, citing three informed sources, claimed that Syrian military advisers have previously been sent to Saudi Arabia, but no Syrian combat forces have been sent to Yemen so far.

According to the report, this information was provided to the Associated Press by a regional official and two Syrian officials. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The Associated Press also stressed that Saudi officials have not yet responded to the agency's request for comment on this report.

This claim comes at a time when clashes between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have intensified since this summer, and the Houthis have also carried out direct and deadly attacks on Saudi territory.

According to the Associated Press, these developments are part of wider regional tensions that have intensified since February of this year, following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.