Former US Ambassador to Iraq warns about the future of the Kurdistan Region

World Service- Former US Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad warned about the possibility of dividing the Iraqi Kurdistan Region into two separate administrations, describing this scenario as catastrophic and a major setback for the Kurds, and said that the only beneficiaries of such a development would be the enemies of the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, Zalmay Khalilzad reacted in a message on the X social network to reports published about the possibility of the end of the experience of the unified administration of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the formation of two separate administrations in this region.

The former US Ambassador to Iraq emphasized that the division of the Kurdistan Region would be a disaster and a major setback and would only benefit the enemies of this region.

Emphasizing the need to prevent such a development, Khalilzad stated that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region should not be allowed to disintegrate. These statements come at a time when the differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over how to govern the region, participation in the government, and the formation of a new cabinet have once again made the possibility of returning to a two-government model in the Kurdistan Region a topic of political debate.