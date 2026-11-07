Dana gas's profit in the Kurdistan Region increases by 50%

World Service - The UAE company Dana gas announced that the company's net profit in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 50% compared to the same period last year. The increase in production of the Khormur gas field in the Kurdistan Region and the improvement in global hydrocarbon prices are cited as the main factors.

According to Kurdpress, Dana gas announced in a statement released on Friday, November 5, a 48% increase in its net profit in the first 9 months of 2026. According to the report, the company's net profit in this period reached 558 million UAE dirhams, equivalent to 152 million dollars; while this figure was 379 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Dana gas's revenue also increased by 48% in the first 9 months of this year to 1 billion 380 million dirhams, equivalent to 377 million dollars. The company's production also increased by 17% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana gas, considered the increase in production in the Khormur field and the improvement in the selling price of hydrocarbons as the main factors behind the company's revenue and profitability growth, and announced that the investments made in this field, by increasing the utilization of the developed facilities, will create more capacity to increase production and revenue.