The General Assembly of the Syrian Democratic Union Party (PYD) emphasized its support for the democratic integration process

Syria Service - The PYD General Assembly, supporting the democratic integration process within the framework of the January 29 agreement, called for the development of a new social contract for Syria based on democracy, pluralism and decentralization, and emphasized the need to guarantee the national, cultural and linguistic rights of all communities in the country.

According to Kurdistan Press, the General Assembly of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) examined the political, military and economic developments in Syria and the integration process between the autonomous administration and the Syrian interim government in its two-day meeting held on November 5 and 6, and made decisions on various issues. The meeting was attended by party members from Afrin, Kobani, Jazira, Aleppo, Damascus and other regions of Syria.

Members of the PYD General Assembly announced their support for the democratic integration process within the framework of the January 29 agreement, but this process must proceed on the basis of cooperation and equal citizenship, not dissolution and assimilation.

They also stressed the need to maintain the autonomy of the Kurdish regions and the participation of Kurdish representatives in Syrian state institutions.

In another part of its meeting, the PYD General Assembly, referring to the attacks against the refugees of Garispi and Sarkani, held the Syrian interim government responsible for this situation and emphasized that the return of the refugees to their areas and homes is their right and that political use of the refugee issue is unacceptable.

The PYD General Assembly also announced its support for Kurdish protests and civil and student activities to receive education in the Kurdish language.

The PYD General Assembly continued its meeting by examining the economic and social situation in Syria, and, referring to the increase in prices, the decline in the level of public services, and the spread of unemployment, called for a detailed assessment of the economic and social conditions and the adoption of necessary measures to solve the existing problems.

The PYD General Assembly concluded by emphasizing that the party will continue to fight to build a democratic, multi-ethnic, and decentralized Syria.