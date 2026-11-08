Ankara warns about the economic consequences of wars

While warning about the negative consequences on strategic maritime trade routes, senior Turkish officials emphasized that if there is no sustainable peace, it will be very difficult to talk about sustainable economic recovery.

According to Kurdpress, from the TRT news network, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 10th TRT World Assembly 2026 in Istanbul and at the "New Geopolitics of Connectivity; Sea Routes, Bottlenecks and Corridors" session: The expansion of global communications and links, along with economic opportunities, has made countries more vulnerable to disruptions in vital transit points.

He added: A maritime bottleneck can affect economies thousands of kilometers away, and in such circumstances, connectivity itself becomes a strategic issue.Warning about attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in maritime trade, the Turkish Foreign Minister said: "These developments severely threaten the food security of vulnerable countries by undermining regional stability and restricting the free flow of goods."

Fidan emphasized: "The dimensions of these developments are trans-regional and, in particular, expose the food security of vulnerable countries to serious risks."

In another part of his speech, he addressed the ongoing crises in the Middle East and noted: "The spread of insecurity to two vital international maritime passages, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, has seriously disrupted energy transit lines and imposed widespread negative consequences on the global economy."