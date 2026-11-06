The US Election Debris in the Kurdistan Region  /  Mohammad Hadifer

More than two years have passed since the elections of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, but the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq, which holds the leadership and prime ministership of the Kurdistan Region, has managed the institutions of this region without political legitimacy by holding the power of the region.

KurdPress

In the meantime, both the Green and Yellow parties in the two regions of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil have been involved in extra-party affairs and have become more of a haven for American forces in the region and have not had the opportunity to form a government. Perhaps the significant delay was the expectation of fundamental changes in the region, which ended with the November 3 US elections.One of the apparent reasons for the failure to form a parliament and introduce a cabinet was the lack of understanding in the arrangement of the region's political forces, and given the recent political performance and behavior, it seems that forming a Kurdistan parliament without coordination with regional and global governments was not easy.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party, with 39 seats and a coalition with some smaller parties, achieved 43 seats, needing eight more seats to form a government in the region alone. The Patriotic Union, which was unable to deal with the suspicion of selling parliamentary seats, prevented its representatives from traveling from Sulaymaniyah to Erbil on voting day, but the Democratic Party formed the parliamentary bodies with the existing and purchased number of representatives, leaving the Patriotic Union offside.

But what emerges from the recent developments in the Kurdistan Region is a kind of collapse of the jelly power that has been awaited for years. The pressures of the Iraqi Prime Minister on the Kurdistan Region’s sovereignty, Turkey’s turning away from the Kurdistan Region, Iran’s discomfort with the Kurdistan Region’s behavior in the face of the Iran-US war, as well as America’s distancing itself from the rulers of Erbil, severe economic pressures on the Kurdistan community, discrimination and disputes between parties and even within the families of Kurdistan Region leaders, indicate Kurdistan’s concern about the fate of this region. By fleeing to Baghdad and Sulaymaniyah, separating from Erbil, it showed signs of the aftershocks of the US election that have put the Kurdistan Region on the verge of a general test, and popular uprisings are the least operational action awaiting the Kurdistan Region.