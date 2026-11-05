Masrour Barzani calls for other representatives to participate in parliamentary sessions

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, congratulated the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament for the sixth term and called on other representatives to fulfill their national, legal and moral duties by attending the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, in a statement, congratulated the elected Speaker of the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament and the Deputy Speaker and Secretary of the Parliament, and thanked the patriotic, militant, brave and compassionate representatives of the Kurdistan Region for their efforts to maintain the legitimacy and activate the parliament.

He considered today's decision by the representatives to be a loyalty to the blood of the martyrs and the will of the voters, and emphasized that this action means the victory of the will of the people of Kurdistan.The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also described the activation of the parliament as a sign of commitment and insistence on implementing the democratic process, and expressed hope that other representatives would also attend the parliament sessions in the coming days and fulfill their national, legal and moral duties. Barzani finally called on all political movements and parties to cooperate, taking into account national interests, to provide better services to the people and preserve the achievements of the Kurdistan Region's constitution.