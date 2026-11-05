The Patriotic Union lost 50 percent of its seats in the Erbil constituency

With the announcement of the withdrawal of three Patriotic Union of Kurdistan representatives from the party, the number of representatives of the party in the Erbil constituency has been reduced by half.

According to KurdPress, the three representatives announced their withdrawal from the Patriotic Union during the session of the Kurdistan Parliament on Wednesday, November 4, and attended the session of the parliament.

According to a report by Daraw Media, the Patriotic Union had won 6 seats in the Erbil constituency in the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament, which was held on October 20, 2024. The three representatives who have withdrawn from the Patriotic Union are: Muhammad Faisal with 9,733 votes Hardi Salah with 5,411 votes Nishtman Navpardani with 1,819 votes. The total votes of these three representatives were announced as 16,963 votes. Accordingly, out of a total of six Patriotic Union representatives in the Erbil constituency, three have resigned from the party, while the other three representatives are still members of it.