We are leaving the failed regional government

Bafel Talabani:

In response to the recent developments in the regional parliament, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced his party's withdrawal from the regional government and warned the Democratic Party that if new officials are appointed in Erbil, the Patriotic Union will take a similar action in Sulaymaniyah.

According to KurdPress, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced in a video message on Thursday evening, November 5, 2026, strongly criticizing the recent developments in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, that his party does not recognize the decisions taken in yesterday's session of the parliament and does not accept the consequences arising from it.

Talabani, referring to the performance of the Kurdistan Regional Government, stated: This government has been operating as an advance for two years and has been unable to provide even the most basic needs. According to him, the current Kurdistan Regional Government has failed and the recent measures taken will not be successful.

The head of the Patriotic Union continued by announcing his party's withdrawal from the Kurdistan Regional Government, saying: "From this moment on, we will withdraw from this failed government that calls itself the Kurdistan government and we will use all our strength and capacity to meet the needs of the people in our region."

Talabani also warned the Kurdistan Democratic Party about its recent actions and movements, saying: "You have made a decision and you yourselves know that this decision is not right. I tell you brotherly that you should not scare our people. Everyone knows the Patriotic Union. We have sworn to God Almighty that we will not allow even a drop of blood to be shed in Kurdistan."

He called on the Democratic Party to stop the movements of the forces that began yesterday, adding that no one intends to attack the party and that an atmosphere of fear and intimidation should not be created by making such decisions.

In another part of his message, the head of the Patriotic Union stated to the Democratic Party, emphasizing that the party does not recognize the recent decisions, “You are forcing us to react; whatever you do there, we will do here. If you appoint a regional president, we will also appoint a regional president here; if you appoint a minister, we will also appoint a minister, and if you appoint a prime minister, we will also do the same.”

Finally, Talabani referred to the role of the Patriotic Union in the formation of the Kurdistan Region and said: “This region belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and was built with the blood of the martyrs of the Patriotic Union. "You have initiated these actions and I will finish them."