Erdogan and Aliyev meet in qarabagh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in qarabagh to attend the "Victory Day" ceremony of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was personally welcomed by Ilham Aliyev at Fuzuli International Airport.

According to Kurdistan Press, the plane carrying Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan landed at Fuzuli International Airport at noon today, Sunday, November 8. President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed the Turkish President and his accompanying delegation at the airport. The ceremonial guard was also deployed at the airport for Erdogan's arrival.

Erdogan traveled to the country at the official invitation of Aliyev to attend the ceremony of the sixth anniversary of the victory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the qarabagh War. After the welcoming ceremony, the two presidents walked side by side in front of the official delegations.The Turkish President was accompanied on this trip by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumkli, Turkish Intelligence Director Ibrahim Kalin, Presidential Communications Director Burhanuddin Duran, Erdogan's Senior Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, Justice and Development Party Deputy Chairman Kurshad Zorlu, and President of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim.

Regional and global developments, the future of the South Caucasus, security and economic relations, and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have also been announced as expected topics of these talks.