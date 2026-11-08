Sudani's cousin sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to return 5 billion dinars

The Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission announced that it has sentenced Mohammad Sayhoud, a former member of parliament and cousin of former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, to one year in prison on charges of acquiring illicit wealth and returning 5 billion dinars.

The Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission announced that Mohammad Sayhoud, a former member of the country's House of Representatives, has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of committing the crime of acquiring illicit wealth. According to the sentence, he has also been ordered to return five billion Iraqi dinars.

Mohammad Sayhoud is the cousin of former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and the Secretary General of the "Ajial" coalition, which has served as a member of the Iraqi House of Representatives for several terms.

He is among the politicians who were arrested on corruption charges during the anti-corruption campaign known as "Dawn".