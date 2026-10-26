Iraqi Federal Court Rejects Request to Dissolve Kurdistan Parliament

The Iraqi Federal Court rejected the request to dissolve the Kurdistan Parliament, stating that the matter is not within the court's jurisdiction; it also postponed the hearing of the complaint against the Kurdistan Regional Government to December 14.

According to KurdPress, on October 10, 2026, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court reviewed and rejected the request to dissolve the Kurdistan Regional Government in a special session. The court stated that the matter is not within its jurisdiction.

It also postponed the consideration of the complaint against the Kurdistan Regional Government and the issue of its continued activity as a transitional government to December 14, 2026.

These complaints have been filed by a number of representatives and political parties in the Kurdistan Region. The first complaint was filed by Akbar Gharib Ahmad, a member of the New Generation faction in the Kurdistan Parliament, regarding the dissolution of the parliament.Another complaint has been filed by Ribwar Abdul Rahman, head of the New Generation faction in the Iraqi parliament, against Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, arguing that the legal term of the regional government has ended.

Ali Hama Saleh, head of the Position Movement faction, has also filed a complaint against the Sunni speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, demanding the end of the legal term of the sixth parliament and its dissolution.

After the federal court's decision, Ali Hama Saleh claimed on his personal account that over the past five days, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union have tried to prevent the court from issuing a ruling on the dissolution of the parliament.

He also objected to the declaration that the matter was "outside the court's jurisdiction," saying that the case had previously been accepted by the court and a hearing had been scheduled for that day.