Ali Bapir: The federal government no longer accepts the current situation in the Kurdistan Region

Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party, commented on the political situation in the Kurdistan Region and the relations between Erbil and Baghdad in a press conference.

According to KurdPress, Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party, referring to recent developments, said that the Kurdistan Region authorities have taken the right step by not allowing the region to enter into a war that, according to him, has no benefit for Kurdistan.

Ali Bapir also announced the possibility of some diplomatic moves and said that it is necessary for the Kurdish parties to reach an understanding with each other and "kiss each other's hands," rather than waiting for other parties to do the same for them.

Regarding the future of the region, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party said: "Our future is very bad," adding that the Iraqi federal government also no longer accepts the current situation in the Kurdistan Region.He also suggested that the federal government might take further steps to shrink the Kurdistan Region, saying that the regional government and parliament no longer have legitimacy.

In another part of his speech, Ali Bapir criticized US policies and said that he hoped that Donald Trump would no longer threaten and bully and that America would no longer consider itself the “world’s bad guy.” He concluded by emphasizing that the only card the region has is the card of understanding and internal unity, and that it should not look to the US and Israel any more.