Omid Khoshnav: We are waiting for the PKK to evacuate the border areas of Erbil

The governor of Erbil announced that the local administration of this province is waiting for the PKK to completely evacuate the border areas of Erbil; areas that, according to him, have caused disruption to life and tourism activities.

According to KurdPress, Omid Khoshnav, the governor of Erbil, announced in an interview with the Zagros channel that the local administration of Erbil is waiting for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to completely evacuate the border areas of Erbil province; areas where, according to him, the presence of the PKK has caused disruption to the normal course of life and tourism activities.

Referring to the situation of the tourism sector in Erbil province, Omid Khoshnav said that this sector is still on the path of development and that important steps have been taken in the field of providing services and welcoming tourists.The Erbil governor added that after the evacuation of these areas, the Kurdistan Regional Government and the provincial administration will implement a coherent and strategic plan to revive, develop, and attract investment and tourists in all natural and beautiful areas with tourism potential.