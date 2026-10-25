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Drone attack on the headquarters of the Kurds opposed to Iran in Erbil
News 2026-10-25 16:28 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Drone attack on the headquarters of the Kurds opposed to Iran in Erbil

News sources reported a drone attack on the headquarters of the Kurds opposed to Iran in Erbil.

 

 

According to KurdPress, Reuters, citing some security sources in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, announced that a drone targeted the camp of the Kurds opposed to Iran in the northeast of Erbil. Earlier, several explosions were heard in Erbil. Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, previously announced that Baghdad and Tehran had agreed to expel the Kurds opposed to Iran from Iraq or hand them over to Iran.

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