Meeting between Elham Ahmed and Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed; Review of the integration process and the status of women

Syria Service - Elham Ahmed, the head of the Autonomous Administration's foreign relations, met with Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed, a member of the Patriotic Union's political bureau, and discussed the integration process and the status of women.

According to Kurdistan Press, Elham Ahmed and Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed discussed and reviewed the integration process and the status of women in a meeting in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

According to Havar News Agency, Elham Ahmed, a Kurdish politician and head of the Autonomous Administration's foreign relations, met with Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (YNK) political bureau.

The two sides discussed the integration process and the status of women in this meeting; however, further details about the topics of the negotiations and the results of the meeting have not been published.