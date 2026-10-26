Detailed report by the Iraqi Ministry of Planning on the volume of imports in 2025

The official report of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning shows that the volume of goods imports in the country in 2025 has reached more than 72 billion dollars, among which China has been one of Baghdad's main trading partners, taking over 43 percent of the total market and gold and jewelry imports with a share of nearly 5 billion dollars.

According to Kurdish Press, citing Rudaw, according to new statistics from the Iraqi Customs electronic system, the country's non-oil imports have grown by 77.9 percent in one year, and the northern port of Umm Qasr in Basra has played the largest role in the import of imports into the country.

Accordingly, the new report by the Iraqi Ministry of Planning shows that the country's total goods imports in 2025 will reach 72.3 billion dollars, while China, with more than 43 percent of this amount, is the top exporting country to Iraq, while Iraqis have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on food imports.

According to the annual import report for 2025, which was compiled based on electronic data from the General Customs Organization (ASICODA system) at all Iraqi border customs, except for the Kurdistan Regional Government crossings, and statistics from the National Oil Marketing Company of Iraq (SOMO), the total number of registered customs declarations reached 1,389,693.

According to this report, the total value of Iraq's imports in 2025 was about 72 billion 294 million dollars, while this figure was recorded as 41.9 billion dollars in 2024 and 24.6 billion dollars in 2023.

According to this statistics, the value of non-oil imports reached 70.8 billion dollars, which is 97.It accounts for 9 percent of Iraq's total imports, showing a significant growth of 77.9 percent compared to 2024.

In contrast, the value of imports of petroleum products was $1.5 billion, equivalent to 2.1 percent of total imports, a decrease of 27.7 percent compared to 2024, while these imports included $1.110.9 billion of gasoline and $419 million of diesel.

In the export sector, Iraq's total exports in 2025 reached about $92.16 billion, of which $87.28 billion was related to crude oil and petroleum products, and only $4.88 billion was related to exports of non-oil goods.

The source stated: In the geographical distribution of imports, Asian countries came first with 56.6 percent, followed by Arab Asian countries with 16.9 percent and European Union member states with 3.7 percent. In the ranking of the most important countries exporting goods to Iraq in 2025, China came first with 30th place.94 billion dollars, Iran 5.97 billion dollars and the UAE with 5.74 billion dollars are in the first to third places, and after them are India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, Jordan and Egypt.

Also, the value of imports from Turkey was 1.20 billion dollars, from South Korea 1.50 billion dollars, from Brazil 1.49 billion dollars and from Japan 1.01 billion dollars.

It is worth noting that the low share of Turkey revealed in this statistic is due to the lack of inclusion of transactions through the Ibrahim Khalil crossing and other borders of the Kurdistan Region in this report.

It is stated in this statistic that sea crossings accounted for the largest share in Iraq's imports in 2025, so that the value of goods imported by sea reached 49.3 billion dollars, which shows a growth of 92.7 percent compared to 2024.

The "Umm Qasr North" port in Basra province alone imported 40.recorded $92 billion, followed by the ports of "Umm Qasr South" and "Umm Qasr Central" with a total of $3.13 billion.

On the other hand, the value of imports through land borders reached $14.6 billion, an increase of 56.5% compared to 2024.

In the ranking of the most important land and customs border crossings in terms of value of goods, the first is the Jordanian Tarbil crossing with $4.22 billion, Shalamcheh with $2.60 billion and Safwan with $1.46 billion, followed by the Arar, Al-Mandhariyyah and Zarbatiyah crossings.

In the air transport sector, the value of imports through Iraqi airports reached $6.9 billion, with Baghdad International Airport leading the way with $5.42 billion, followed by Kirkuk airports with $525.4 million, Basra with $524.4 million, and Najaf with $399.9 million.It is worth mentioning that at the top of imported items, electrical equipment and appliances, televisions and audio devices have the largest share with $13.56 billion, followed by automobiles, vehicles and spare parts with $7.40 billion.

Also, machinery and mechanical tools with $7.30 billion, gold and precious stones with $4.96 billion, and iron and steel and their products with $4.41 billion constitute other major import sectors.