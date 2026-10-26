Iraq liberalizes imports of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture announced that it has liberalized imports of three main agricultural products, taking into account market needs, domestic production levels, supply status, and supply volume.

According to Kurdistan Press, Qusay Al-Khattab, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, announced that the ministry has liberalized imports of three agricultural products, including tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, based on instructions from the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

According to Al-Sumaria, Al-Khattab added that the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, as the responsible institution in this regard, determines the type and amount of products that the domestic market needs to import. Al-Khattab emphasized that liberalization of imports is not done randomly, but rather based on surveys and reports that the Ministry of Agriculture submits to the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.These reports include information on the status of domestic production and the level of product inventory in the markets. He added that specialized committees visit the main vegetable markets every day to check the amount of products supplied and determine the market's need for imports.

The results of these field surveys are the main basis for deciding whether to liberalize imports or continue to ban them. Regarding the monitoring of imported shipments, Al-Khattab also emphasized that products are inspected at border points in accordance with current regulations and guidelines.