Kurdistan Region denies Ukrainian military presence on its territory

The Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry, rejecting reports about Ukraine’s military presence in the region, announced that maintaining the region’s security and stability is a priority and that it will not be allowed to escalate into conflicts.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior issued a statement denying all reports and rumors about the presence of Ukrainian drones or military forces and units on the territory of the Kurdistan Region, calling these claims false and baseless.

The ministry emphasized that the Kurdistan Region’s consistent and unchanging position is to follow a policy of neutrality and stay away from regional and international conflicts.

The statement states that the Kurdistan Region completely rejects any attempt to use its territory as a base for any type of military movement or hostile action against any country.The Ministry of Interior also emphasized that maintaining the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region is a priority and that the region will not be allowed to enter or become involved in regional and international conflicts and conflicts.