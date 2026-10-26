Seven killed in clashes in Damascus suburbs

Syria Service - During clashes in the city of Rankos in the Damascus suburbs, along with the operation of the Syrian Internal Security Forces, seven people were killed, two of whom were members of the Internal Security Forces.

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced that during clashes in the city of Rankos in the Damascus suburbs, along with the operation of the Syrian Internal Security Forces, seven people were killed, two of whom were members of the Syrian Internal Security Forces.

In a report published on the Observatory's website, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that during the operation of the Syrian Internal Security Forces in the city of Rankos, located in the Damascus suburbs, clashes occurred, resulting in the death of seven people. According to the report, two of the dead were members of the Syrian Internal Security Forces.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also stated that residents of the area reject claims that the dead were linked to ISIS.

The human rights organization, noting the need to clarify the dimensions of the incident, called for an independent and transparent investigation into the clashes in Rankos to determine the details of the incident and the responsibility of the parties involved.