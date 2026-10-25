Social Democratic Party Chairman: Changing the Iraqi Constitution is Against the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan, announced that cooperation between nations is a good thing, but according to him, "I don't think anyone is our brother; brotherhood between nations is not easy, but we can work together, because a brother does not bomb his brother with chemicals." During his speech at the fourth meeting of the "Greenhouse Meeting," Mohammad Haji Mahmoud said that one of the issues discussed at the meeting was reducing the Kurdistan Region's share of the budget from 14 percent to 6 percent next year, and the Kurdistan Regional Government must find a solution to this issue.He added: "If we rely on Baghdad, we all have to become employees of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance and go to them every day and take our lists to them. But if we rely on ourselves, we may not have a sea, our oil may have stopped, and we may not have large industries, but in the field of agriculture we can make up for all these gaps." Mohammad Haji Mahmoud also said about changing the Iraqi constitution: "Efforts are underway to change the constitution, and changing the constitution is against the people of Kurdistan. I hope the Kurds will unite and stand together against it." He continued, referring to the failure to form the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and asked why the Kurdistan Parliament has not been activated after two years and a few days, and said: "We do not have as many problems as America and Iran; they sit down and talk to each other.These statements were made at the fourth "Greenhouse Meeting" meeting titled "Political, Economic, and National Independence; Opportunities and Challenges" in the Sharzor region.