Armed conflict in southern Hasakah; one gunman killed and two wounded

Syria Service - Following a conflict between Syrian internal security forces and armed individuals in southern Hasakah, one gunman was killed and two other gunmen were wounded.

According to Kurdistan Press, an armed conflict took place in the south of Hasakah city, in the area between the villages of Ubayda and Saba' Sukkur and near Panorama Square, between Syrian internal security forces and armed individuals. During the conflict, one gunman was killed and two other gunmen were wounded.

According to the Hawar News Agency from Hasakah city, the injured in the incident were transferred to Al-Shaab Hospital in Hasakah after the conflict.

As of the publication of this report, more information about the identity of the armed individuals, the reason for the conflict, and the details of the operation of the Syrian internal security forces have not been released.