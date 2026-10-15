کردپرس
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
News 2026-10-15 16:07 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that a Turkish soldier who was shot and wounded in northern Iraq died today.

 

 

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the death of one of its soldiers in northern Iraq on Wednesday, according to Kurdistan Region News Agency.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that a Turkish soldier was wounded in a shooting incident while carrying out a mission in the Operation Claw.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler subsequently announced that despite all medical interventions, the soldier's rescue efforts were unsuccessful and he died on October 14.

The Turkish Defense Ministry statement did not mention the reasons for the shooting that led to the death of the Turkish soldier.

Read more
Previous and next articles
European Court: Turkish Kurdish MP's arrest was unlawful
Previous article
European Court: Turkish Kurdish MP's arrest was unlawful
Nearly 100,000 displaced people still live in camps in the Kurdistan Region
Next article
Nearly 100,000 displaced people still live in camps in the Kurdistan Region
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.