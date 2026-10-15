Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that a Turkish soldier who was shot and wounded in northern Iraq died today.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the death of one of its soldiers in northern Iraq on Wednesday, according to Kurdistan Region News Agency.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that a Turkish soldier was wounded in a shooting incident while carrying out a mission in the Operation Claw.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler subsequently announced that despite all medical interventions, the soldier's rescue efforts were unsuccessful and he died on October 14.

The Turkish Defense Ministry statement did not mention the reasons for the shooting that led to the death of the Turkish soldier.