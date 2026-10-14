Resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey can also have a positive impact on developments in Iraq, Syria and Iran

Tuncer Bakrkhan:

Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chair of the Dem Party, emphasized at the MERI Forum in Erbil that the party will not leave the negotiating table despite the slow pace of the peace process and will continue to fight for the practical implementation of the Framework Law. He said that the future of the Kurds and the Middle East region will be determined in negotiations, dialogue and democracy.

According to Kurdistan Press, Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), spoke at the session "From Conflict to a New Political Agreement; Turkey, the Kurds and the Future of the Region" at the 2026 Forum of the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) in Erbil.

Referring to the continuation of the peace process and democratic society in Turkey, Bakrkhan said that the Dem Party will remain at the negotiating table to achieve a peaceful and democratic solution.He said: “We will not leave the negotiating table; because our interests are in this direction. We will make this process successful. We trust ourselves, the pro-democracy forces and the people who stand by us.”

The future of the Kurds depends on dialogue and democracy

The co-chair of the DAP, emphasizing that it is not possible to solve a century-old issue in a few months, called for patience and continued efforts to strengthen social support for the process.

He added: “The Kurds have been searching for democracy for a century. The future of the Kurds is at the negotiating table, dialogue and democracy.”

Stating that the DAP is working in different parts of Turkey to socialize peace, Bakr Khan said that resolving the Kurdish issue is not only for the benefit of the Kurds and can contribute to economic development, democratization of Turkey and increased stability in the region.He emphasized: “An honorable and lasting peace begins with convincing the other side, and we are working to achieve this goal.”

The Framework Law must enter the implementation phase

Bakrkhan considered the approval of the Framework Law in the Turkish parliament as an important development, but said that the approval of this law alone does not mean that the Kurdish issue is resolved and its implementation mechanisms must be activated.

He said: “The approval of the Framework Law does not mean that the issue is over. We are now at a stage where this law must be implemented in practice and we are fighting for its realization.”

Bakrkhan added that more activity and struggle are needed to implement the Framework Law and advance the process, and the DAP will not back down from negotiations despite the difficulties and slowness of the process.He also addressed the Turkish government and said that past policies, including denying Kurdish identity, arresting political activists, and restricting linguistic and cultural rights, have failed to resolve the Kurdish issue, and that the new process should proceed based on an honest, democratic, and inclusive approach.

Appreciation of the role of the Kurdistan Regional Government leaders

In another part of his speech, Tuncer Bakrkhan appreciated the role of Massoud Barzani, Nechirvan Barzani, Bafel Talabani, and the political parties of the Kurdistan Region in supporting the peace process.

He said that establishing peace in Turkey would also strengthen the security of the Kurdistan Region and could help develop economic, trade, and cultural relations between Turkey, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

Bakrkhan also emphasized that a democratic resolution of the Kurdish issue in Turkey could also have a positive impact on developments in Iraq, Syria, and Iran, and open a new path for peace and stability in the Middle East.