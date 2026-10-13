News Author: Kurdpress Newsroom 2026-10-13 19:20 Reading time: 1 minute ★ — (0)
Iranian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments Over the Phone
The Iranian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, including developments in Yemen, in a phone call.
According to KurdPress, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, discussed and exchanged views over bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, including regional developments, in a phone call with Fuad Hussein, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq.
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