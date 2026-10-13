Barzani confirms mediation between Iran and the US

The head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, confirming his role in mediating between Iran and the conflicting parties, emphasized that the region will not allow parties opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran to carry out armed attacks against Iran and will not use the region’s territory as a starting point for threats against Tehran.

According to KurdPress, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, confirming reports about his role in mediation, said: “My mediation is largely correct and what is stated in this report is correct; I played this role.” He also emphasized that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has announced to parties opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran that they will not be allowed to carry out armed attacks against Iran under any circumstances. Referring to the region’s neighborhood with Iran, the head of the Kurdistan Region added: “Iran is our neighbor and this war was not our war; the Kurdistan Region will not be the starting point for Iran’s threats.»