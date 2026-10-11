Jalil Kakuis, Kurdish novelist and translator, passes away
According to KurdPress, Professor Jalil Kakuis, a capable and well-known Kurdish novelist and translator, has passed away. Jalil Kakuis was born in Kirkuk in 1948 and completed his university studies in Kurdish at the University of Baghdad.
He dedicated a large part of his life to writing, translating, and serving the Kurdish language, and through translating world literary works, he opened a new window for Kurdish readers. His fiction works include the collections .Some of his translations are: Badgoran - Franz Kafka Bachchei Berdin - Nikos Kazantzakis Rozheke le sedeiek director debataweh - Cengiz Eitmatove Chel Resakei Aeshq - Alif Shafa Deriache - Yasunari Kawabata Ham and Jovani - Yasunari Kawabata of Erbil Province On January 21, 2025, he honored the literary services of Jalil Kakeweis in a ceremony titled "Gratitude and Honor". Appreciation of a writer who devoted a part of his life to the development of Kurdish literature.
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