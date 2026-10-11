Jalil Kakuis, Kurdish novelist and translator, passes away

Jalil Kakuis, a well-known Kurdish novelist and translator and an active figure in the field of literature and translation of world literary works into Kurdish, has passed away.

According to KurdPress, Professor Jalil Kakuis, a capable and well-known Kurdish novelist and translator, has passed away. Jalil Kakuis was born in Kirkuk in 1948 and completed his university studies in Kurdish at the University of Baghdad.

He dedicated a large part of his life to writing, translating, and serving the Kurdish language, and through translating world literary works, he opened a new window for Kurdish readers. His fiction works include the collections .Some of his translations are: Badgoran - Franz Kafka Bachchei Berdin - Nikos Kazantzakis Rozheke le sedeiek director debataweh - Cengiz Eitmatove Chel Resakei Aeshq - Alif Shafa Deriache - Yasunari Kawabata Ham and Jovani - Yasunari Kawabata of Erbil Province On January 21, 2025, he honored the literary services of Jalil Kakeweis in a ceremony titled "Gratitude and Honor". Appreciation of a writer who devoted a part of his life to the development of Kurdish literature.