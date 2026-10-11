Parties' candidates for Al-Zaidi's cabinet finalized

Iraqi political factions have identified their options for the ministries of the new government, and consultations on the coordination framework to complete the composition of the cabinet are continuing.

According to Kurdistan Press, consultations to form the new Iraqi government are approaching the final stages, and political parties and movements have identified their candidates for the ministries and deputy prime ministers.

The Iraqi Studies Center wrote: The Kurdistan Democratic Party faction has also finalized its candidates; based on this list, Benkin Rekani has been introduced for the deputy prime minister and Rebaz Hamlan for the housing ministry. Ali Zaidi is scheduled to send the records of all cabinet candidates to parliament on Sunday, and voting on them will take place on Monday.

Among the Shiite movements, candidates for several ministries have also been identified.Yasser Sakhil from the Government of Law coalition has been nominated for the Ministry of Interior, Haider Baha from the Government of Law for the Ministry of Higher Education, Muhammad al-Musawi from Asaib Ahl al-Haq for the Ministry of Labor, Safaa al-Kanani from the Hikmat movement for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Muhammad Sahib al-Daraji for the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Construction and Development, and Ali al-Dakhili from the Muntaserun Sayyid al-Shuhada movement for the Ministry of Tourism. Also, Laith al-Khazali from Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Mohsen al-Mandlawi from the Asas movement have been nominated for the positions of deputy prime ministers.

Among the Sunni movements, Muhammad Tamim from Al-Taqwad has been nominated for the position of deputy prime minister, Ali al-Araji from Al-Hasm for the Ministry of Defense, Ali al-Nuaimi from Azm for the Ministry of Planning, and Zaid Ali from Azm for the Ministry of Culture. On the Turkmen side, Muhammad Samaan, head of the Turkmen Front and governor of Kirkuk, has been nominated for the Ministry of Public Affairs.The Ministry of Immigration is also likely to go to Katleh Souna, a representative of Iraq's Christians; however, opposition from some factions to this option may lead to the selection of a compromise figure for the ministry.

According to the report, the government plans to create three new ministries, including tourism, artificial intelligence and public affairs. Consultations on the coordination framework to finalize the remaining candidates will continue until the end of today.