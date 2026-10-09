ISIS leader arrested in Damascus suburb

Syria Service - The Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of one of the ISIS leaders during a security operation in the Damascus suburb.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Interior announced that "Khaled Raed Biruni", known as "Abu Hassan Dushka", one of the ISIS leaders, was arrested during a security operation in the town of Hujira in the Damascus suburb.

According to the ministry, Biruni was in charge of the general military responsibility of ISIS's "Homs Province" and was involved in planning and supervising the group's operations.

The Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Interior announced that this individual was involved in preparing and using bombs and carrying out sectarian attacks.

The ministry also claimed that Biruni was responsible for the attack on the "Ali bin Abi Talib" mosque in the Wadi Dahab neighborhood of Homs, an attack that took place in December 2025.The operation to arrest this ISIS member comes as the security forces of the Syrian interim government have carried out operations in recent months to identify and arrest members of the group in various regions of Syria.