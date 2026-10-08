Turkish army prevents villagers from entering their homes in the outskirts of Tal Tamr

Syria Service - Turkish forces stationed at a military base in the village of "Al-Manakh" in the outskirts of Tal Tamr prevented the village's native residents from entering their homes and properties, declaring that this is a military area.

According to Kurdistan Press, residents of the village of Al-Manakh in the outskirts of Tal Tamr announced that Turkish forces stationed at a military base in the village are not allowing them to enter their homes and properties, and have warned that this area is a military area and no one should approach it.

According to the Hawar News Agency, residents of the village of Al-Manakh stated that they tried to return to the village and check their homes and properties, but the forces stationed at the military base prevented them from entering.These restrictions are being imposed as the process of returning displaced people from Sarkani to their areas and villages continues, and existing obstacles have made it difficult for a number of original residents to return to their places of residence.

In recent months, three convoys of displaced people from Sarkani and its surrounding areas have left for their areas as part of the displaced people’s return program.

The first convoy, consisting of about 400 families, returned to the city of Sarkani and its surrounding areas on August 10, 2026. The second convoy, consisting of about 700 families, returned to 55 villages affiliated with Sarkani, as well as the villages and suburban areas of Tel Tamr and Zargan on September 8.

The third return convoy consisted of 511 families who were living in the Washukani camp and Hasakah schools. The convoy arrived in rural areas south of Sarkani on October 5.Despite the ongoing process of return of displaced people, the prevention of some residents from entering their villages and the restrictions imposed by Turkish forces have made the return of indigenous residents to a number of areas challenging.