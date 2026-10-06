The third convoy of displaced people from Sarkani, including 511 families, returned to their areas

Syria Service - After years of displacement from the Washukani camp and schools in Hasakah, the third convoy of displaced people from Sarkani, including 511 families, moved towards the villages and towns south of Sarkani; officials announced that the process of returning the displaced people will continue and efforts will be made to send two convoys to this area every week.

According to Kurdpress, the third group of displaced people from Sarkani, who were living in the Washukani camp and some schools in Hasakah, moved towards their homes and areas of residence in the villages and towns south of Sarkani on Monday, October 5, 2026, in the form of a convoy consisting of 511 families. This convoy was sent within the framework of the gradual return of displaced people from Sarkani to their areas.According to officials, more than 14,000 displaced people are still waiting to return to their homes and areas, some of whom are former residents of the city center of Sarkani.

Previously, the first convoy, consisting of about 410 families from villages south of Sarkani, returned to their areas on August 10. The second convoy, consisting of about 700 families and nearly 7,000 people, returned to about 55 villages in the Zargan, Tal Tamr and Sarkani regions on September 8.

Mahmoud Khalil, known as "Siamand Afrin", the deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah province, said about the process of returning displaced people that the delay in the return of the convoys to Sarkani was related to security issues.

Khalil, referring to the presence of mine and unexploded ordnance remnants in the area, described this as one of the major obstacles on the way to return, and said that removing these obstacles would take time.He added that officials are currently implementing the phased return process of the displaced, with two convoys scheduled to be sent to the area every week. Khalil said that the third convoy left on Monday and efforts are being made to send another convoy next Thursday to allow the return of all the displaced by the end of the year.

Regarding the return of the displaced to the center of the city of Sarhkani, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah also said that people from Ghuwairan and other areas are still living in the houses of the displaced in Sarhkani. According to him, efforts are being made to evacuate these people and return them to their areas to pave the way for the safe return of the main displaced people of the city.Khalil also announced that the Syrian government is in talks with Turkey about its military bases in the region and that internal security forces will ensure the security of the refugees’ access to their villages and homes.

Mustafa Abdi, a member of the Syrian People’s Council and a member of the presidential team, also said that the third convoy with more than 500 families has set off and their return is guaranteed.

Abdi added that officials will try to return people living in the houses of the refugees in the city of Sarkheni to their areas to enable the return of the main refugees from the city. He emphasized that the process of returning the refugees will continue continuously and through the dispatch of successive convoys.The returning refugees also expressed their happiness at returning to their homes and lands after years of displacement, considering this return as the end of a long period of suffering and difficult life in the camps.

Ali Hassan Al-Hassou, a resident of the village of Al-Amariyya, said that his family was displaced from their home in 2019 and is now returning to their place of residence after many years. He thanked the people who were with them during the years of displacement and provided the necessary services, describing this period as very difficult.

Regarding the condition of his house in the village, Al-Hassou said that he did not know its exact condition, but according to neighbors, the house is in a relatively good condition, although some household items have been stolen. He expressed his hope that all the refugees will return to their homes and lands as soon as possible and that the period of displacement will end.Rahila Muhammad al-Saleh, 50, a resident of the village of Shabiliyah, also said she was unable to describe her feelings as she waited in the rain for the caravan to depart.

Referring to the condition of her family's house and land, she said that their houses and land were damaged and that her house, which was made of mud, had fallen into poor condition during the years of displacement. Al-Saleh also spoke about the difficulty of living in the camps and emphasized that they were now ready to return to their homeland.

She expressed hope that the suffering of all refugees around the world would end and that they would be able to return to their lands and villages.

The return of the third caravan of refugees from Sarkani comes as officials have emphasized the continuation of this process and announced that they will try to return more refugees to their areas by sending two caravans every week.However, security issues, the presence of remnants of war, and the presence of other people in some of the displaced people's homes are among the challenges facing this process.