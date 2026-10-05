Kurdistan Regional Government: 11 more young people from Libya to be returned to the region

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior announced that after receiving reports about the disappearance of a number of citizens in Libya, necessary measures have been taken to find and return them, and 11 people will be transferred to the region in the coming days.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior announced that the process of returning 11 citizens of the region from Libya has been completed and these people will be returned to the Kurdistan Region in the coming days.

The ministry announced that after receiving reports about the disappearance of a number of citizens of the region in Libya, upon the order of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, the Ministry of Interior and the Regional Foreign Relations Department were ordered to take immediate measures to identify, rescue and return these people.According to the announcement, all measures related to the 11 citizens have been completed and preparations have been made for their return to the Kurdistan Region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Interior and the Kurdistan Region’s Foreign Relations Department have increased their efforts to find 10 other citizens from the Raprin region who have not been heard from for some time. In this regard, coordination with the Iraqi Embassy in Libya and the Kurdistan Region’s representative offices is also ongoing.

The Kurdistan Regional Government also called on young people and families to refrain from illegal migration and irregular routes to Western countries, as these routes endanger people’s lives and may have serious legal and humanitarian consequences.

The announcement states that some of these young people have been in prison for up to eight months and have been constantly facing the risk of death during this time.Illegal migration from the Kurdistan Region to European countries has become a major issue in recent years, with various demographic, economic, and social consequences. Despite the decline in this trend in recent years, the issue of migration continues to be a concern for some of the region's youth as a way to reach European countries.