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Aziz Veysi: Iraq is not able to defend itself alone; Peshmerga is on full alert
News 2026-10-05 19:14 Reading time: 2 minute (0)
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Aziz Veysi: Iraq is not able to defend itself alone; Peshmerga is on full alert

Warning about the weakness of Iraq's political and security structure, the commander of the Kurdistan Region's Zirwani forces announced that the country is not able to protect itself alone due to the lack of political unity, the influence of foreign agendas, and the risk of ISIS revival. He also emphasized the readiness of the Peshmerga forces to confront threats and the need for these forces to receive training, weapons, and support.

 

 

According to KurdPress, Brigadier General Aziz Veysi, commander of the Zirwani forces, announced in an interview with the Zagros network that Iraq must prepare itself to face the challenges ahead, because given the current conditions and the differences between political forces, it is unlikely that the country will be able to defend itself alone.Referring to the factors weakening the situation in Iraq, he said that the lack of political unity, the dominance of foreign agendas over domestic politics, the activities of armed groups outside the control of the government, and especially the possibility of the revival of ISIS are among the most important threats. Referring to the experience of 2014, Veisi considered the revival of ISIS a serious threat to the region and emphasized the need to take appropriate measures to counter this threat. The commander of the Zirwani forces also emphasized the readiness of the Peshmerga forces, saying that these forces are ready with full determination and now all Peshmerga forces are united. According to him, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region has also played an important role in the process of integrating these forces. Veisi also emphasized that the Peshmerga needs support, training, and the provision of weapons to confront the threats ahead, in addition to readiness and determination.The commander of the Zirwani forces finally warned that if appropriate decisions are not made and practical measures are not taken, two dangerous scenarios may develop: first, a repetition of a scenario similar to Yemen and the dominance of armed groups over government institutions, and second, extremist groups taking advantage of the security vacuum to emerge and reorganize.

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