Ministry of Peshmerga: Kurdistan Region has been attacked more than a thousand times

The Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region, expressing concern about the security situation in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, announced that more than a thousand attacks have been carried out against the Kurdistan Region during the conflicts between the United States and Iran.

According to KurdPress, the Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region announced: Leaving the Kurdistan Region without providing a defense system is worrying.

The Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that protecting the skies of the Kurdistan Region is the responsibility of the federal government and leaving the region without providing a defense system is a cause for concern.

The ministry noted that the Kurdistan Region has been attacked more than a thousand times during the conflicts between the United States and Iran.