Massoud Barzani: No one will enter the war for us; we must rely on ourselves

Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, referred to the situation in the region and described it as "very sensitive" and said that no one knows which way the current developments will go.

According to KurdPress, Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said at a party ceremony in Erbil, emphasizing the need to rely on domestic power: "No one will protect us; neither America, nor Europe, nor any other force will enter the war for us. We must rely on ourselves."

Referring to the situation in the Kurdistan Region, he stated that the region and the people of Kurdistan have largely escaped a "very big disaster."

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party also said about the missile and drone attacks on the region that more than a thousand missiles and drones have been fired at the region so far.According to him, half of these attacks were carried out directly from Iran and the other half by Iran-allied groups in Iraq.

Barzani added that in various cases, in response to questions about the cause of these attacks, "mistakes" or "receiving incorrect information" were cited as the reason.

Stating that it is still unclear where the current war in the region will lead, he said that this war is still ongoing and has not ended.

Emphasizing relations with Iran and Turkey

In another part of his speech, Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's desire to have good relations with countries in the region, saying: "We are not enemies with Iran, nor with Turkey, nor with any other country."

He expressed hope that the war in the region would end and that the crises would end through peace.Erbil-Baghdad Relations

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party also described the Kurdistan Region's relations with Baghdad as "good" and said that the region's demands are based on the Iraqi constitution.

Barzani emphasized: "We do not demand more than what is in the constitution, and we do not accept less than what is in the constitution."

He went on to refer to the agreement previously signed between Nechirvan Barzani and Hadi Ameri, saying that if this agreement is implemented, the region will welcome it, but if it is not implemented, it will decide on its future position.