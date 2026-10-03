More than 185,000 students registered for Kurdish language education in Syria

Syria Service - More than 185,000 students in the provinces of Hasakah, Aleppo, Damascus and Hama have registered for Kurdish language education; meanwhile, protests continue against the decision of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Education to limit Kurdish language education in public schools.

According to KurdPress, widespread protests were held throughout the Kurdish regions of Syria after the decision of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Education to limit Kurdish language education in public schools to only three lessons per week in Kurdish-populated areas.

In this regard, a source from the Hasakah Province Information Office announced the initial statistics on students who have registered for Kurdish language education in the provinces of Hasakah, Aleppo, Damascus and Hama.

According to these statistics, the number of students registered in Hasakah Province has reached 81,000.In Kobani, 53,108 students and 47,044 students have registered for Kurdish language education. The number of students registered in Damascus and Hama has also been announced as 3,728.

Accordingly, the total number of students registered in these areas, according to preliminary statistics, has reached 185,213.

The source emphasized that the announced figures are preliminary and it is possible that the number of registered students will increase in the coming days, because the registration process in a number of schools has not yet been completed.

It is worth noting that "Mazlum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, also called on Kurdish students and their families to complete the new academic year in a message and promised that more efforts will be made to obtain official recognition of the Kurdish language.